Senzel (finger) underwent surgery to "reduce the fracture in his right index finger" Thursday.

Senzel was originally reported to have suffered a torn tendon on the finger, but following surgery the fracture now appears to have been the extent of the damage. The 22-year-old was already declared out for the season and it remains to be seen how the lack of a torn tendon affects the timeline for his recovery, but it's nonetheless good news.

