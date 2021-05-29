Senzel underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel's procedure to clean out cartilage from his knee appears to have gone as planned, but manager David Bell didn't have an updated timetable for the 25-year-old's return Saturday. Senzel is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but a better idea of his status could be known once he's able to resume activities. Jonathan India should continue to serve as the primary second baseman in Senzel's absence.