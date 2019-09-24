Reds' Nick Senzel: Undergoes surgery

Senzel underwent surgery to repair his labrum Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel finished his rookie season with a decent .256/.315/.427 slash line, adding 12 homers and 14 steals in 104 games. The Reds are hopeful that he'll be recovered from surgery by Opening Day, though it will be worth monitoring his progress over the offseason.

