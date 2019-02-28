Senzel went 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's spring training win over the White Sox. He also made a nice running catch in center field, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

That's not exactly going to help the Reds pump the brakes on the Nick Senzel hype-train, nor should it. The Reds have insisted so far that they'll take their best 25-man roster on Opening Day without overtly committing to Senzel being there, but unlike other franchises (here's looking at you, Toronto), they also haven't made up any pre-ordained reasons to send their prized prospect down.