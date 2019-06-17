Reds' Nick Senzel: Was available Sunday

Manager David Bell said after Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rangers that Senzel (eye) was available off the bench, the Associated Press reports.

The Reds already pushed their lead to eight runs after five innings, so there wasn't a pressing need for the team to turn to Senzel as a late-inning pinch hitter in a non-competitive game. In any event, Bell's comments verify that the laceration Senzel suffered above his left eyelid Saturday is merely a day-to-day concern. Senzel should have a good chance at rejoining the lineup for the team's first game of the week Monday against the Astros.