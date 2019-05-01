Reds' Nick Senzel: Will be up Friday
Senzel will be be called up prior to this weekend's home series against the Giants, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reported Wednesday that Senzel has been told he's getting the call, but Gray does not specify whether Senzel is expected to join the team before Friday. The Reds still need to officially select Senzel's contract and make a corresponding move. For now, those who have Senzel rostered should prepare to deploy him Friday in applicable situations. He figures to assume the role of everyday center fielder, taking over for Scott Schebler, who is hitting .135 with 26 strikeouts in 88 plate appearances. Senzel is hitting .257/.316/.371 with one home run in 35 at-bats with Triple-A Louisville since returning from an ankle injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...