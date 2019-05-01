Senzel will be be called up prior to this weekend's home series against the Giants, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reported Wednesday that Senzel has been told he's getting the call, but Gray does not specify whether Senzel is expected to join the team before Friday. The Reds still need to officially select Senzel's contract and make a corresponding move. For now, those who have Senzel rostered should prepare to deploy him Friday in applicable situations. He figures to assume the role of everyday center fielder, taking over for Scott Schebler, who is hitting .135 with 26 strikeouts in 88 plate appearances. Senzel is hitting .257/.316/.371 with one home run in 35 at-bats with Triple-A Louisville since returning from an ankle injury.