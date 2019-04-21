When Senzel (ankle) returns to Triple-A action Tuesday, he will be in center field, where he was in spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Even with both Jose Iglesias and Joes Peraza struggling offensively, the Reds haven't opted to give Senzel any time at second base, where he played in the minors last season. Instead, they're sticking with their long-term approach to make him a full-time center fielder.