Manager David Bell said Sunday that Senzel (toe) will likely miss the Reds' first handful of Cactus League games while the center fielder begins ramping up, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Though Senzel received a clean bill of health entering the spring following a pair of surgeries to address a fractured toe, the Reds aren't keen on immediately throwing him into the fire during Cactus League play. Instead, Senzel will use the first week or two of camp to take some reps in the outfield and face pitching in a more controlled setting, allowing him to make up to some degree for the time he lost due to injury in 2022. Senzel noted last week that his toe surgeries prevented him from testing out a reworked swing late in the 2022 season and during the offseason, so his upcoming workouts over the next few days should afford him the opportunity to do so. Assuming Senzel experiences no setbacks with his toe and is worked into the spring lineup by early-to-mid-March, he'll be the most likely candidate to open the season as Cincinnati's primary center fielder.