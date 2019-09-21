Reds' Nick Senzel: Will undergo shoulder surgery

Senzel will undergo surgery next week to repair the torn labrum in his right shoulder, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel was shut down earlier this month, and unfortunately, surgery will be necessary. Manager David Bell said he hopes Senzel will be ready for Opening Day. The 24-year-old showed flashes of his upside this season and handled the transition to center field well, but he has played in just 343 games in four professional seasons and the durability questions aren't going away any time soon.