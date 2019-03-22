Reds' Nick Senzel: Won't break camp in big leagues
Senzel was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
The move seemingly closes off Senzel's chances of making the Opening Day roster. Whether for service-time manipulation reasons or out of a legitimate desire to have Senzel work on his defense at his new position of center field, the Reds appear set to open the season with Scott Schebler as the starting center fielder. Senzel should still be up early in the season and should spend the bulk of the year in the big leagues.
