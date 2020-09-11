Senzel (undisclosed) is not expected to be activated over the weekend but could return for the Reds' upcoming homestand, which begins Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Senzel last played Aug. 14, so it would be an exactly one-month absence if he returns to the lineup Monday. The Reds never clarified the nature of his absence, but given that it coincided exactly with the team's brief pause due to an unnamed member of the organization testing positive for COVID-19, it's not hard to connect the dots. He's been able to work out since the start of September, so he should be ready to go soon.