Senzel will lead off and start at second base Tuesday against the Pirates.

Rather than forcing Senzel to compete with Tyler Naquin for work in center field, manager David Bell has found a way to keep both hot-hitting players in the lineup by deploying Senzel at the keystone. With Senzel having now made five starts at second base this season and three in the past four games, Jonathan India appears to have shifted into a reserve role. Given that India is one of the organization's top prospects, he could soon be sent to Triple-A Louisville in order to pick up everyday at-bats.