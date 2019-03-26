Senzel (ankle) is slated for an MRI on Tuesday after his X-rays returned negative, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

While this is positive news for the Reds, they aren't quite out of the woods yet. The extent of Senzel's injury won't be determined until his MRI results are looked at by the team doctor.

