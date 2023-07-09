The Reds have selected Lowder with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The ACC pitcher of the year in 2022 and 2023, Lowder pounds the strike zone with a well-rounded arsenal. The 6-foot-2 righty from Wake Forrest logged a 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 137:22 K:BB in 113.1 innings across 18 starts as a junior. His changeup might be his lone plus pitch, but his fastball and slider project as above-average offerings. Lowder's fastball sits in the low 90s and can touch 97 mph with sink while his sweeping slider sits in the mid-80s. His plus control combined with the lack of effort in his delivery give him a pretty high floor if he can avoid significant injuries. Lowder throws all three of his offerings over 30 percent of the time and he could be a quick mover through the minors.