Espinal will start at second base and bat eighth in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.
Espinal has now picked up just two starts in the Reds' six games since the All-Star break. He saw an uptick in playing time to close out the second half while Jonathan India managed a knee contusion, but Espinal has shifted back into a utility role now that India has seemingly moved past the injury.
