Espinal started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Espinal received a second consecutive start at the hot corner, as Jeimer Candelario (tendinitis) was unavailable. This could be a situation where manager David Bell is giving Candelario multiple days off, including an off day Thursday, so that he can ready to go Friday when the Reds open a home series against the suddenly hot Red Sox.