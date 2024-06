Espinal started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Espinal started at third base for the seventh time in the last eight games, as Jeimer Candelario's knee and hamstring issues are impacting his usage. Candelario, who sat out Wednesday, has been used at first base or DH in four of his last five games. Espinal is 5-for-25 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored over his last seven games.