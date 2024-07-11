Espinal will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Espinal will be rewarded with a third consecutive start after he went 3-for-7 with a walk, two runs and two RBI between the previous two contests. Both of Espinal's last two starts have come against left-handed starting pitchers, so the 29-year-old infielder still appears to be viewed as a short-side platoon player rather than a regular in the Reds lineup.