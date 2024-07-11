Espinal went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Thursday's 8-1 win over Colorado.

Espinal got the start at shortstop, giving Elly De La Cruz a breather, and belted his fourth home run of the season. It was his third straight start after he filled in at second base for Jonathan India, who battled knee soreness the previous two games. Espinal has hit safely in four straight, going 6-for-12 and bumping his average to .203 for the season.