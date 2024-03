Espinal started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Nationals.

Espinal moved into the starting lineup for the first time during the regular season, slotting in against a left-hander. Jonathan India, who handled the keystone for the first game when a right-hander was on the mound, moved to DH. Those two are expected to lock down the position while Matt McLain (shoulder) is on the 60-day injured list.