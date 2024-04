Espinal started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario served as the designated hitter after leaving Wednesday's game with a sore elbow. It's unclear if Candelario will be limited to DH duties, but if so, Espinal could fill in at third base. He's expected to slot in somewhere anytime the Reds are facing a left-hander. Espinal is 1-for-10 with two walks and two steals through four games (three starts).