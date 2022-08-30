Fairchild is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Fairchild delivered three home runs while starting in five of the Reds' past seven games, but he'll still likely find himself in a short-side platoon role while all of TJ Friedl, Nick Senzel and Jake Fraley are available in the outfield. Though Fraley is serving as the Reds' designated hitter Tuesday, the Reds will turn to Aristides Aquino rather than Fairchild to fill out the remaining spot in the outfield as the team takes on Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson.