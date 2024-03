Fairchild is one of four Reds players battling for a likely last roster spot for Opening Day, along with Jose Barrero, Josh Harrison and Tony Kemp, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

As Rosecrans elaborates, the Reds have significant infield depth, so Fairchild isn't hurt by his OF-only status. Moreover, he has a slight advantage by virtue of hitting right-handed, as TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley and Will Benson are lefty hitters.