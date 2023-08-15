Fairchild will start in center field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Fairchild has largely served as a short-side platoon bat during his multiple stints with the big club this season, but he seems to have moved into more of a full-time role in August while the Reds have been down Jake Fraley (toe) and Jonathan India (foot). He'll be included in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games, replacing the lefty-hitting TJ Friedl in center field while southpaw Logan Allen takes the hill for Cleveland. Fairchild should occupy a corner-outfield spot when the Reds oppose right-handed pitching.