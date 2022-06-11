Fairchild was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Saturday and was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
Fairchild will join a new team after being designated for assignment by the Giants earlier this month, but he will not immediately join the big-league roster. He figures to be an option next time the Reds need to bring up an outfielder from the minors.
