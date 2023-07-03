Fairchild served as a pinch hitter, walked and scored a run in Sunday's 4-3 win over San Diego.

Fairchild hit for the lefty-batting Jake Fraley against Padres lefty Tom Cosgrove and worked a seven-pitch walk in the bottom of the eighth inning. It turned out to be a key plate appearance, as Tyler Stephenson followed with a pinch-hit, two-run home run to give Cincinnati a lead it did not relinquish. Fairchild, who spent the first two-and-a-half months of the season in the majors, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday after spending the last 10 days in the minors. He'll reprise a role as the Reds' fifth outfielder.