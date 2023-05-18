Fairchild went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-6 loss to the Rockies.

Fairchild snapped an 0-for-10 stretch with a two-run double in the fifth inning, extending Cincinnati's lead to 5-0. He'd add a second double and a third RBI in the ninth, driving in Nick Senzel. The 27-year-old Fairchild has been starting regularly in centerfield while TJ Friedl (oblique) has been sidelined. He's slashing .217/.323/.361 with a home run, 13 runs scored, 12 RBI and three stolen bases through 101 plate appearances this season.