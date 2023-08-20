Fairchild was removed in the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays after entering the concussion protocol, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He grounded out in his lone at-bat before exiting the contest.

Fairchild collided with the outfield wall in the top of the second while attempting to rob a home run, and though he stayed in the game until the Reds recorded the final out of the frame, he was replaced in the field by TJ Hopkins in the next inning. Since he's still being checked out for a concussion at this stage and hasn't been diagnosed with a brain injury, Fairchild may not immediately land on the 7-day injured list until the Reds complete their evaluation. The 27-year-old has been handling a near-everyday role in the outfield of late since Jake Fraley (toe) landed on the injured list earlier this month.