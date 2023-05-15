Fairchild will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game in Colorado.
He had already picked up starts in center in each of the last three games while TJ Friedl (oblique) was viewed as day-to-day, but Fairchild should now have a longer leash as the Reds' primary option at the position after Friedl was placed on the injured list Monday. Fairchild has been much more effective against left-handed pitching (career 112 wRC+) than righties (94 wRC+) over parts of three seasons in the majors, so he could carry some batting-average risk if the Reds end up keeping him in a non-platoon role.
