Fairchild will start in left field and bat third in Monday's game against the Padres.

Fairchild will stick in the starting nine for a fourth straight game after going 3-for-9 with a pair of doubles during the Reds' series with the Athletics over the weekend, though it's worth noting that Cincinnati is facing a lefty starting pitcher (Blake Snell) for the third straight game. TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley and Nick Senzel are expected to remain the Reds' preferred starting outfield versus right-handed pitching more often than not.