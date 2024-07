Fairchild went 0-for-3 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Fairchild, who has a .401 OPS off right-handers this season, got the start against a righty Friday, after the Reds placed Jake Fraley on the family medical emergency list. With two lefty batters unavailable -- TJ Friedl (hamstring, IL) and Fraley -- there have been more opportunities for Fairchild lately. For the season, he has a line of .226/.297/.351 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 186 plate appearances.