Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

Since being activated from the injured list July 19, Fairchild has started in two of the Reds' three games and has logged a pair of hits with a homer and a stolen base. The long ball came Sunday in the fifth inning off Jake Irvin and tied the game up at 2-2. On the year, Fairchild has a .227/.299/.364 slash line across 195 plate appearances.