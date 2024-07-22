Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-2 loss to Washington.
Since being activated from the injured list July 19, Fairchild has started in two of the Reds' three games and has logged a pair of hits with a homer and a stolen base. The long ball came Sunday in the fifth inning off Jake Irvin and tied the game up at 2-2. On the year, Fairchild has a .227/.299/.364 slash line across 195 plate appearances.
More News
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Gets start Friday•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Activated from IL•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Expected back after All-Star break•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Placed on IL with back injury•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Sits out Sunday with back issue•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Getting starts against righties•