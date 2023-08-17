Fairchild went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Fairchild's two-run shot in the fourth inning turned out to be the game-winning hit for the Reds, who stumbled through the first half of the month with an inconsistent offense that's missing Jake Fraley (toe) and Jonathan India (foot). Those two injuries have led to a spike in Fairchild's playing time during this most recent stint in the majors. His window could close soon, pending the results of Fraley's upcoming MRI (Friday) to determine the progress of his stress fracture.