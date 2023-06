Fairchild will start in center field and bat eighth Monday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Fairchild was originally set to be on the bench for a second straight game Monday, but Jake Fraley (allergies) was a late scratch and Fairchild replaced him in the lineup. The 27-year-old has gone 0-for-8 with a run scored, a walk, a stolen base and four strikeouts over two games during the series with Milwaukee.