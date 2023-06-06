Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against the Brewers in a 2-0 victory Monday.
Fairchild wasn't even scheduled to be in the starting lineup originally -- he was a late addition after Jake Fraley was scratched due to allergies. The unexpected change turned out well for Cincinnati, as Fairchild plated one of the team's two runs with his third-inning solo shot. The long ball was his first in his past 50 contests and broke a four-game 0-for-12 stretch. Fairchild's average exit velocity and hard-hit rate are each in the bottom 15 percent of major-leaguers this season, so he's unlikely to be much of a power source moving forward.