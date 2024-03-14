Fairchild went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Giants.

Fairchild continued a strong spring, belting a two-run homer in the fourth inning. It was the third long ball in 19 at-bats for Fairchild. He's not been known for power during his time in the majors; however, the outfielder's hit 10 round-trippers over 331 career MLB at-bats, which roughly translates to a respectable 15 over a season of 500 at-bats. The issue, however, is getting that many opportunities in one season. Fairchild is expected to be the Reds' fifth outfielder.