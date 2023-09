Fairchild entered Tuesday's game in the ninth inning as the left fielder and went 0-for-1 in a 7-0 loss to Minnesota.

Fairchild made his first appearance since coming off the COVID-19-related injured list. Given the large deficit, Reds manager David Bell inserted several bench players during the latter innings, one of which was Fairchild who got himself acclimated to game conditions in a low-pressure setting.