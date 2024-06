Fairchild started in center field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates.

Fairchild filled in for the injured TJ Friedl (hamstring), getting a rare start against a right-hander. Fairchild is 4-for-44 against righties this season and owns a career .205 mark off them. The Reds are off Thursday, giving Friedl one more recovery day before they kick off a home series against Boston on Friday.