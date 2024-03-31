Fairchild started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to Washington.

Fairchild got his first start of the season with a left-hander throwing for the Nationals. With TJ Friedl (wrist) opening the season on the injured list, center field becomes a rotation of Fairchild and Will Benson, who started in center for Thursday's opener against a right-hander.