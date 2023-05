Fairchild went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Fairchild doubled his first time up and stole third before coming around to score. He now has steals in back-to-back games and has eight hits over his last 18 at-bats. For the year, the 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .250/.346/.398 with 13 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 16 runs and a 13:35 BB:K over 129 plate appearances.