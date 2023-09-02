Fairchild entered as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in a 3-2 win over the Cubs in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He went 0-for-2 as the starting left fielder in the matinee.

Fairchild was part of Cincinnati's two-run ninth inning, which allowed the Reds to avoid a sweep. He ran for Christian Encarnacion-Strand then stole second base, putting him in position to score the winning run on Noelvi Marte's walkoff single. The steal was the 10th for Fairchild, who recently returned from the concussion list. He'll continue to operate as a depth outfielder.