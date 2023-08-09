Fairchild started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Miami.

To those watching the game, it looked like Fairchild had hit an inside-the-park home run -- he donned the celebratory Viking helmet in the dugout -- but the play was officially ruled a triple with a throwing error that allowed him to score. This was his sixth start in nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville, and the outfielder is 4-for-21 with an RBI and six strikeouts. The Reds are coping with injuries to Jonathan India (foot) and Jake Fraley (toe), leading to Fairchild's recent spate of plate appearances.