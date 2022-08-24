Zeuch is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
In his two starts with the Reds earlier this month, Zeuch did little to attract attention for fantasy purposes, as he struck out just five batters over eight innings while being pummeled for 12 earned runs on 17 hits and three walks between those outings. With Graham Ashcraft (biceps) landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, the Reds were forced to call up Zeuch from Triple-A Louisville out of necessity, given the lack of available replacement starting options on the 40-man roster. A road matchup with the Phillies wouldn't seem to be a good spot for Zeuch to show dramatic improvement from his first two starts.