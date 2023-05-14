Friedl (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The Reds are still in the process of deciding whether the mild oblique strain that Friedl suffered in Thursday's win over the Mets is significant enough to require a trip to the injured list, so he'll be on the bench for the third consecutive day. Stuart Fairchild will step into center field as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Friedl, who may have been on the bench Sunday even if fully healthy since the Marlins are bringing southpaw Braxton Garrett to the hill.