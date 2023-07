Friedl went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 win over Washington.

Friedl swiped a bag for the second straight game and has eight over the last 12 contests. After a couple of stints on the injured list -- oblique and hamstring injuries -- and six steals over his first 42 games, Friedl must be feeling better. The outfielder has attempted 11 steals (10 successful) over the 22 games since being activated June 10.