The Reds placed Friedl on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

Friedl initially tweaked the hamstring a week ago and missed two games before returning to action, but he aggravated the injury in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Boston. The trip to the IL is the third this season for Friedl, who also missed time with wrist and thumb injuries. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined.