Friedl went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

His sixth-inning blast to right field in the sixth inning ruined Joan Adon's unlikely shutout bid, but it was the only offense the Red could muster. Friedl has mostly been scuffling since the All-Star break however, slashing .203/.241/.367 over 22 games with three of his nine homers and three of his 19 steals on the season.