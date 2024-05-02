Friedl (wrist) was sent to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl suffered a small fracture of the distal radius of his right wrist back in mid-March, but he's finally made enough progress in order to be cleared to play in games. Given how much time he's missed, Friedl will likely require a good number of rehab at-bats in the minors before returning from the 10-day injured list. The Reds' outfield situation is already crowded, but Friedl should play on a regular basis -- at least against right-handed pitching -- once he's activated.