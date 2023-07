Friedl went 2-for-4 with one double and a solo home run in Saturday's win over Arizona.

Friedl kicked off back-to-back-to-back homers in the sixth inning off Brandon Pfaadt by hitting a solo shot that snapped an 18-game home run drought dating back to June 28. After going 3-for-25 (.120) across his previous seven appearances, Friedl has bounced back in his last five outings, hitting 5-for-17 (.294).