Reds manager David Bell said Friedl (hamstring) could be activated from the injured list when first eligible this Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl has only been out for one week while recovering from a minor left hamstring strain and he's already been doing a range of baseball activities. The 27-year-old outfielder had posted an excellent .326/.377/.496 batting line with three homers and six steals in 42 games for the Reds prior to the 10-day IL stint. With the Tuesday arrival of Elly De La Cruz, it's possible that Friedl's return could push Jose Barrero off the active major-league roster.